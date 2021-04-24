16-year-old boy injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 28th Street just after 5:05 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown car.

Two perpetrators stepped out of the car and opened fire, striking the boy on both legs and on one of his hands.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.