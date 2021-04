CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Kensington Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. when someone inside a dark SUV opened fire.

The boy was self-transported to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The incident is under investigation and there is no one in custody.