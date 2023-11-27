CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following a double shooting in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene in the 300 block of W. 75th St., where police say a 20-year-old man and the teenage boy were standing when an unknown offender approached and opened fire.

According to police, the 20-year-old was shot in the hip. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm and abdomen.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN News for updates.