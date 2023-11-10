CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting late Friday morning in the City’s Austin neighborhood, according to multiple sources.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was standing in the hallway of a residence in the 5000 block of West Madison Street around 11:10 a.m. when two unknown offenders opened fire on him.

After first responders arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old boy — later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office (CCMEO) as Keshaun Rhodes — was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back of his head and abdomen.

According to the CCMEO, Rhodes was pronounced dead later that day, on Friday afternoon.

Police have no one in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

If you or someone you know has information that can help CPD make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.