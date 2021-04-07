16-year-old boy fatally shot in Lawndale

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Lawndale on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

The Cook County medical examiner has identified him as Carlito Rainey.

Police said Rainey was standing in the front yard of a home in the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday, when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

Rainey was shot in the head and arms and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.