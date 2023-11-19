CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by a known man inside an Austin home Saturday night, police said.

According to police, the teen was in a physical altercation inside the home in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue around 8:34 p.m. with a known 33-year-old man who then fired shots.

The boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness told police that the man fled the residence with a handgun. There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.