CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is dead following a shooting at ‘The Bean,’ also known as Cloud Gate in Millenium Park.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m.

Paramedics tell WGN News a teen male was shot in the chest and hurried to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Police took two persons of interest into their custody.

Authorities also recovered two weapons at the scene.

After the shooting, a WGN News camera crew witnessed officers clearing the area, dispersing the crowd to neighboring streets.