CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a woman is injured after they were shot after a party late Saturday night in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers found the boy and woman around 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street.

The boy was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital where he died, according to police.

The woman, 36, was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Chicago police officers investigate a shooting after a party at an event space on Saturday, February 26, 2023.

It appeared Chicago police detectives were investigating two scenes: One at an event space near West 79th Street and South Homan Avenue and one in a nearby alley.

There was shattered glass, overturned tables and party decorations scattered at the party center.

At the scene near the alley, there were bullet holes in at least two cars and a fence.

Detectives put down about 70 evidence markers.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident yet.

The incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives.