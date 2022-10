CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday on the West Side.

At around 1 p.m., the boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison when shots were fired.

CPD said the boy was struck multiple times in the body. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.