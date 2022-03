Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the teen was in a residence in the 1400 block of East 62nd Place at approximately 4:15 p.m. when an unknown gunman entered the residence and opened fire, striking the boy in the left eye.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.