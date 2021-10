CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s North Side, according to police.

Police said the boy walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center in the 2900 block of North Halsted Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back.

The exact location of the shooting is unknown and the boy is currently in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.