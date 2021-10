CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was inside a vehicle in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 7:40 o.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the face.

The boy self-transported to Norwegian Hospital initially in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.