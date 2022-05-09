CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting Monday afternoon in Humboldt Park.

Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of West Thomas on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man shot when they arrived.

The 16-year-old boy was struck multiple times and was sent to an area hospital in critical condition. The 18-year-old was also struck multiple times and transported in good condition.

The 30-year-old man was shot in the hip and transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.