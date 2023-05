CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is charged with kidnapping a man at gunpoint and robbing him of his belongings last October.

The teen faces one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated armed kidnapping.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who forced a 22-year-old man at gunpoint to the 9000 block of South Wallace before robbing him on October 25, 2022.

The teen was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.