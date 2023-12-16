CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy and his grandfather earlier this week.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was charged Saturday with two counts of first degree murder, each of which carry a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of natural life — aka those convicted stay in jail until they die.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested by CPD officers in the 6700 block of South Artesian Avenue Friday after he was identified as the person who, three days earlier, fatally shot a 14-year-old boy and his 65-year-old grandfather in the 3500 block of West 61st Place.

Police said the 14-year-old boy, identified as Juan Medina Jr., was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, while his grandfather, Mario Medina, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

It is unclear what lead to the shooting, but police said they believe Medina Jr. may have been targeted in the shooting.

The 16-year-old shooter was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information is available at this time.