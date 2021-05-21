16 shot, 2 fatally, in 12 shooting incidents across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 16 people were shot, two fatally, in 12 shooting incidents since 7 p.m. Thursday in Chicago.

Police say the victims range in age from 17 to 63-years old.

One of two homicides happened at the 6000 block of South Racine. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and chest. The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The violence is forcing Chicago police to reconfigure resources that almost certainly will be tested again this summer.

Chicago’s top cop says it’s all about having the resources in place.

“Our officers are dedicated and committed to the department and protecting the people of Chicago, which often times means adjusting our hours to insure that we’re in the neighborhoods during the times the violence is occurring to have a chance at reducing violence in the city,” said CPD Supt. David Brown.

Police commanders at the public safety building are gearing up for what’s to come. The department was stretched to the limits last summer in the height of the coronavirus pandemic, with Chicago police on the ground dealing with widespread unrest.

Police say no one is in custody in any of the shooting incidents as authorities continue to investigate.