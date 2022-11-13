WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus.

After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, they left in a school bus and headed back to their hotel when they encountered a semi-truck driving unstably. At the same time, police reported that they received a phone call of a semi-truck speeding and swerving into other lanes.

Warsaw police said the semi-truck had crashed into the school bus along U.S. route 30 and Center Street in Warsaw, Indiana. Upon police arrival, the bus was on its side.

There were 26 people including hockey players, teachers and coaches on the school bus and one student was ejected during the crash.

Victor Santos, a Brooklyn local and the semi-truck driver, failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody is facing DUI-related charges.

A speaker for the St. Ignatus College Prep said that three students underwent surguey and now are in recovery.

The St. Ignatus president released a statement that said, “We will get through this together. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with them.”