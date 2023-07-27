CHICAGO — According to police, a teen and 19-year-old are injured after a shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said both individuals were standing near a sidewalk at the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street around 7:03 p.m. when at least one individual produced a handgun and fired shots towards them.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to West Suburban Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

The 19-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the legs and hand. He was transported to West Suburban Hospital initially in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.