$15K reward offered in killing of 15-year-old West Town high school student

CHICAGO — A $15,000 reward is being offered in the killing of 15-year-old high school student Caleb Westbrooks.

Corneal Westbrooks, the father of Caleb Westbrooks, said his son while walking to catch a bus from Rauner College Prep. He was was shot at around 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

“Our world is shattered,” Westbrooks said. “Caleb was a smart, vivacious and athletic teenager who was looking forward to a bright future with goals and dreams that now will go unfulfilled.”

No suspects are in custody. The Cook County Crime Stoppers announced Friday that a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The reward will be good for the next 60 days.

Westbrooks’ visitation will take place Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-535-STOP or CPD’s hotline at 833-408-0069. Tips can also be submitted at tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org or cpdtip.com.