CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot while he was sitting in a car on the South Side of Chicago, according to police.

The boy was shot around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in front of a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of East 95th Street.

He was shot in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, Chicago police said.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.