15-year-old boy shot in West Town; critical condition

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon in West Town.

At around 1:15 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of North Greenview on the report of a shooting.

Officers believe a 15-year-old boy was on the street when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots at the victim.

The boy was shot in the chest and left arm. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Approximately an hour before, two teens were shot while walking down the street in West Englewood.

No suspects are in custody in any of the shootings. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.