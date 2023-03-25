CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after getting shot in the groin late Saturday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was in an alley around 4:46 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Wood Street when he suffered a gunshot wound to the groin by an unknown offender.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Police have no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

If you or someone you know has information that could help detectives make a breakthrough in the investigation of this case, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.