CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood while he was driving his car.

Chicago police said the teen told them he was driving his car on the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2 p.m. Monday when he was shot on the right leg.

The 15-year-old self-transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The teen said shots were fired from a green SUV.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.