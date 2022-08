CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

The teen, identified as Benjamin Ortega, was shot in the abdomen when he was on the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No one was taken into custody and officers are investigating.