CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police said two unidentified men armed with handguns approached the 15-year-old, who was sitting on a residential porch, in the 700 block of West 60th St around 9 p.m. and opened fire.

While fleeing the shooting, the 15-year-old victim was hit in the abdomen by gunfire.

Once police arrived on scene, the victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in this investigation, anonymous tips can be placed at cpdtip.com.