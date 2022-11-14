CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot inside a North Lawndale laundromat Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road around 7:55 p.m. when two unknown offenders entered the business, took out guns and shot at the victim, who was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have no one in custody. If you or someone you know has information that can lead to an arrest or conviction in this case, anonymous tips can be placed at cpdtip.com.