CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the girl was in an alley in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire, striking her to the left knee.

The girl was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.