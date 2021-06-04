15-year-old girl shot on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old was shot on Lake Shore Drive.

The teen was a passenger in a black pickup truck while a female relative drove the car southbound on the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive Thursday.

The two were stopped at a red light around 11:40 p.m. and when the light turned green, someone inside a Red Ford Expedition fired shots and struck the teen in the stomach.

She was taken to MacNeal Hospital and then transferred to Loyola Hospital in Maywood in critical condition.

No further information was provided.

Another relative who was in the car said they didn’t know the shooter. They said they didn’t have any interaction with anyone inside the SUV.

No one has been taken into custody.