CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport.

The girl was riding in a car when someone else in another car pulled up alongside her and started shooting, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

The girl was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police didn’t say if anyone is in custody, but did say Area One detectives are still investigating the incident.