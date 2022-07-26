CHICAGO — A teenage girl was shot and killed in Chicago Lawn Tuesday night.

Chicago fire says first responders transported a 15-year-old girl shot in the head to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the deadly shooting occurred just before 6:50 p.m. inside a home located in the 2400 block of W. Marquette.

Authorities add that a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.