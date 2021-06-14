15-year-old girl among 2 seriously injured in North Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man were seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the two victims were outside in the 3900 block of West 13th Street at approximately 11:18 p.m. when several shots were fired from an unknown man who later fled the scene.

The 46-year-old man was struck twice in the lower body and is listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The 15-year-old girl was struck three times throughout the body and is listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. She is currently undergoing surgery, although it is unclear if her condition has improved.

There was no relation between the victims.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.