CHICAGO — A man is in custody following a deadly shooting in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Millard. Police said officers responded to shots fired at a residence and found three people struck by gunfire.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 48-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and pronounced on the scene. The medical examiner has identified her as Karina Gonzalez.

An 18-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said a man was placed into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. A weapon was recovered and Area Four Detectives are investigating.