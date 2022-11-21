CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was among two people fatally shot outside of a house party in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on the 5400 block of West Augusta. Police said the teen and a 44-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk with several other people, when a man approached the group on foot and fired shots.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and also transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man was self-transported in critical condition to West Suburban Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.