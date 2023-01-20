CHICAGO— A 15-year-old boy will be facing felony charges for a robbery that took place on November 10 on the Northwest Side.

According to police, the boy is being charged with a felony for allegedly being one of the individuals who forcefully took property from a 26-year-old man in the 5300 block of North Kildare Avenue.

The boy was identified and arrested in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue Thursday evening. He was also charged accordingly.

There is no additional information at this time.