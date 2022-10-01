CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near the bike path across from Lane Tech College Prep High School and DePaul College Prep Friday night, police say.

According to CPD, the girl was found at the 3200 block of North Rockwell Street in Arcadia terrace between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. She was under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking a cup of water and was led to an area by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

The man is not in custody and there was no further information provided.

The Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the incident.