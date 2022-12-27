CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Englewood.

At around 10:10 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of 72nd Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk when a red Jeep approached and someone fired shots.

The boy was shot multiple times in the torso and legs. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.