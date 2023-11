CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon on the South Side.

Just before 3:40 p.m., CPD said the boy was near a sidewalk in the 8600 block of South Racine when an unknown vehicle approached. A gunman within fired shots and the boy was struck multiple times to the body.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.