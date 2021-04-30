15-year-old charged with stabbing, armed robberies on CTA train

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old was charged with stabbing a man and committing two armed robberies on a CTA train.

The 15-year-old was arrested Thursday after being identified as the person who stabbed and robbed a 23-year-old man who was on a CTA Purple Line train on the 200 block of West Wabash Avenue around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the teen approached the 23-year-old, displayed a knife and demanded his

phone. After the man complied, police said the teen demanded the passcode

and stabbed him with a knife.

The 23-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police said the teen then committed a second armed robbery of a 29-year-old woman on the train on the 300 block of North Wells Street. Police said he then attacked a 51-year-old man and demanded he not interfere with the robbery.

Officials identified and located the teen through surveillance video. He was arrested after police issued a Community Alert.

He is due in court Friday and faces two felony counts of armed robbery, felony aggravated battery to a transit employee and misdemeanor aggravated assault to transit employee.