CHICAGO – A 15-year-old is charged with carjacking a 36-year-old in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police.

It happened last month, Jan. 20. in the 2500 block of W. Chicago Avenue. There, police say the juvenile took a vehicle by force.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 5800 block of S. Indiana Ave.

He is due in court Thursday.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: