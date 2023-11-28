CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is charged with nearly a dozen felony counts of armed robbery, Chicago police said Tuesday.
Authorities identified the juvenile as one of the offenders who is suspected of participating in multiple armed robberies across the city’s South and West sides in the early morning hours of Aug. 20:
- 12:30 a.m.: 600 block of W. 63rd St. (7th District); 29-year-old female victim – Englewood
- 12:33 a.m.: 3600 block of W. Lake (11th District); 43-year-old male victim – East Garfield Park
- 1:30 a.m.: 1400 block of N. Central (25th District); 54-year-old male victim – Austin
- 2:45 a.m.: 1900 block of W. 79th St. (6th District); 38-year-old male victim – Auburn Gresham
- 3 a.m.: 7900 block S. Racine (6th District); 39-year-old male victim – Auburn Gresham
- 3:50 a.m.: 600 block of E. 79th St. (6th District); 26-year-old male victim – Grand Crossing
- 4 a.m.: 500 block of E. 79th St. (6th District); two 28-year-old female victims – Grand Crossing
- 5:30 a.m.: 3400 block of S. Ashland (9th District); 22-year-old and 24-year-old male victims – McKinley Park
- 5:40 a.m.: 1000 block of W. 35th St. (9th District); 31-year-old male victim – Bridgeport
Police took the juvenile into custody on Monday.