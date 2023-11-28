CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is charged with nearly a dozen felony counts of armed robbery, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Authorities identified the juvenile as one of the offenders who is suspected of participating in multiple armed robberies across the city’s South and West sides in the early morning hours of Aug. 20:

12:30 a.m.: 600 block of W. 63 rd St. (7 th District); 29-year-old female victim – Englewood

St. (7 District); 29-year-old female victim – 12:33 a.m.: 3600 block of W. Lake (11 th District); 43-year-old male victim – East Garfield Park

District); 43-year-old male victim – 1:30 a.m.: 1400 block of N. Central (25 th District); 54-year-old male victim – Austin

District); 54-year-old male victim – 2:45 a.m.: 1900 block of W. 79 th St. (6 th District); 38-year-old male victim – Auburn Gresham

St. (6 District); 38-year-old male victim – 3 a.m.: 7900 block S. Racine (6 th District); 39-year-old male victim – Auburn Gresham

District); 39-year-old male victim – 3:50 a.m.: 600 block of E. 79 th St. (6 th District); 26-year-old male victim – Grand Crossing

St. (6 District); 26-year-old male victim – 4 a.m.: 500 block of E. 79 th St. (6 th District); two 28-year-old female victims – Grand Crossing

St. (6 District); two 28-year-old female victims – 5:30 a.m.: 3400 block of S. Ashland (9 th District); 22-year-old and 24-year-old male victims – McKinley Park

District); 22-year-old and 24-year-old male victims – 5:40 a.m.: 1000 block of W. 35th St. (9th District); 31-year-old male victim – Bridgeport

Police took the juvenile into custody on Monday.