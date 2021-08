CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is injured following a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was driving a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 47th Street at approximately 4:10 a.m. when shots were fired from an unknown direction.

The boy was struck to the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.