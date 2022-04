CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Englewood Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking down the street in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street shortly after 6:10 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The boy was struck to the right forearm and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.