CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Englewood community area Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was near the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Stewart Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle and a perpetrator inside opened fire.

The boy was struck to the side of the body and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.