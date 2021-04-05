15-year-old boy shot while taking out trash on West Side

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is injured after being shot while taking out the trash in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was taking out the trash in the 1300 block of West Washburne Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. when he heard a gun shot and felt pain.

The boy ran into his house and was later transported to Rush Hospital. The boy sustained one gunshot wound to the lower back area and was subsequently transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The incident is under investigation.