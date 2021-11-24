15-year-old boy shot to death in Lower West Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in the city’s Lower West Side community area Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was waiting for a rideshare vehicle with a group of people on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue at approximately 6:35 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant from the vehicle began engaging in conversation with the group of people.

The occupant from the vehicle then drew a weapon and opened fire, striking the boy in the chest and shoulders.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting and no one is in custody.