GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Gary Sunday night, according to police.

Police said officers received reports of a gunshot victim shortly after 9:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 219-755-3855 or the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.