15-year-old boy shot, killed on Near South Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on the Near South Side.

At around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of South Prairie on the report of a shooting.

Police said the boy, 15, was approached by an unknown suspect, who produced a gun and fired shots.

The boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in the head, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told WGN News the suspects may have been in a gray SUV.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.