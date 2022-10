CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot on a sidewalk in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood late Friday night.

According to police, the boy was walking near the 4000 block of South Langley Avenue around 12:59 p.m. when two men approached on foot and fired shots at him.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and police are still investigating.