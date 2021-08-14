15-year-old boy injured in shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in good condition after being injured in a shooting in the city’s Calumet Heights community area Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was sitting in a park in the 1400 block of East 89th Street at approximately 4:38 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator in a grey Chrysler drove by and opened fire.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The boy was struck to the right arm, thigh and hip and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.