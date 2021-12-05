15-year-old boy injured in Loop shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Loop Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking outside in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 11:20 p.m. when he bumped into an unknown man walking in the opposite direction.

The two engaged in a verbal altercation before the man revealed a handgun and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The boy was struck once to the arm and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.